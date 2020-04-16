GREENSBURG — When it comes to this year’s high school graduation ceremonies, things still are still up in the air.
Both Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter and Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns told the Daily News graduation related decisions have yet to be made.
This is all a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All Indiana schools were ordered to close for the remainder of the school year and move to remote learning earlier this month. Additionally, social distancing is still ongoing, and citizens still shouldn’t be congregating.
“We’re still on schedule for June 6, but we know that’s probably not going to happen,” Hunter said. “We’ll make a decision May 1. We’re going to recognize our seniors as significantly as we can in some way. This is so fluid you don’t know what a couple more weeks is going to bring. We’re going to do everything we can to add some kind of normalcy to this.”
Similarly, Burns said they’ll be making a final decision next month.
“Nothing decided yet,” Burns said. “I don’t anticipate that decision being made until the middle of May. We’re trying to give the world a little time to see what happens before we make a decision.”
To complete the school year, all schools previously received a 20-day waiver to reduce the number of required in-person or remote instruction days to 160. Schools must continue to provide instruction via remote learning until they complete either:
• 160 instructional days or
• At least 20 additional days of remote learning between the date of the executive order (April 2) and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) can waive the difference.
Governor Eric Holcomb, in conjunction with Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick, directed the Indiana State Board of Education to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020. A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has done all of the following:
• Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.
• Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.
• Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.
The Daily News will provide more details on local graduation ceremonies as they become available.
