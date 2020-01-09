GREENSBURG – This past weekend, Miss Tree City 2019 Taylor Gramman competed for the title of Miss Indiana State Festivals Association Queen.
She spent Friday evening meeting the other contestants and rehearsing the opening number.
Saturday afternoon consisted of a five-minute interview, and that evening the state pageant was held.
Gramman competed in festival spirit wear, where she showcased the festivals 40th anniversary. She then competed in the evening gown competition.
According to Fall Festival Pageant Director Ericka Carman, representatives from the Fall Festival Committee sat together and waited in anticipation as the top 10 finalists were announced.
Carman said she was counting to herself when she realized nine contestants had been named and only one remained.
“There was just one more left when, after what felt like an eternity, they finally announced the last contestant that would be in the top 10 and it was contestant number 1, Taylor Gramman!” Carman said. “In that moment, Taylor made history as the first ever Miss Tree City to make top 10 at the state pageant! We could not be more excited to have this honor for our festival and our pageant.”
Carman said she and other Fall Festival Committee members are looking forward to continuing the rest of the year with Taylor and preparing for the 2020 pageant this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.