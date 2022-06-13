GREENSBURG – In conjunction with this year’s bicentennial celebration, the Grammy nominated duo Trout Fishing in America will perform a free show starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
Taking their name from the novel by Richard Brautigan, this acoustic folk rock duo comprised of vocalist/guitarist Ezra Idlet and vocalist/bassist Keith Grimwood formed Trout Fishing in America in 1979 and have been amusing children aged 9 to 99 ever since.
Having produced nearly 30 albums in their 43 year history, their 1991 album “Big Trouble” garnered them their first commercial success.
1992’s “Over the Limit” signaled a brief change in direction, targeting adult audiences rather than youth, but 1994’s “Mine!” won a Parents’ Choice Award.
After 1996’s “Reel Life,” Trout Fishing in America returned the following year with the children’s record “My World.” Another release for adults, “Closer to the Truth,” followed in 1999. The duo returned in 2001 with “Infinity” followed by “It’s a Puzzle” two years later.
In 2004 they released a holiday album titled “Merry Fishes to All” which earned the duo their second Grammy nomination.
“My Best Day” arrived in 2006, featuring live renditions of old and new songs; it, too, earned the band a Grammy nomination.
In addition to their kid-friendly songwriting, the band also delights children with their rather arresting physical appearance; Idlet stands at a whopping 6 feet 9 inches tall and Grimwood, is only 14 inches shorter than his bandmate.
“The Grammy nominated Trout Fishing in America band from Arkansas promises to entertain and leave you laughing with their unique family concert,” bicentennial celebration coordinator John Pratt said.
