BATESVILLE - The Batesville Area Arts Council recently sponsored and hosted a free concert featuring award-winning artist Bill Miller at the Batesville Middle School Commons.
Miller has received a Lifetime Achievement Award, led Wisconsin's La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, produced a dozen albums and won three GRAMMY awards.
Miller is a Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin and he has long been an admirable figure in the Native American music arena. He's performed with Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam, the BoDeans, Richie Havens and Arlo Guthrie. Tori Amos asked Miller to open for her Under the Pink U.S. and Canadian tour, which sold out multiple venues throughout North America. His flute-playing is featured on the Vanessa Williams song, "Colors of the Wind" in the Disney film Pocahontas.
"One night I just started to play the flute, but I was embarrassed," Miller said. "Why would I be embarrassed? It's because this country, at least back then, did not respect American Indians where I lived... But we're all brothers and sisters."
Miller opened the evening series with four back-to-back flute pieces, each played on a different flute. This was an act of prayer, Miller explained. Each piece was a blessing in one of the four directions.
He played much of his own original music and discussed inspiration for some of the pieces throughout the evening.
Miller didn't shy away from his own personal torments in life including a near-death experience, the alcoholism suffered by his father, and the loss of two of his children. He used his life experience not only to inspire his own artistry and musicianship but to inspire those in the audience to care for themselves, the world and give offerings to those who wish to receive them.
"I'm not chasing the entertainment field anymore," Miller said. "I used to do that but I've won enough GRAMMYS and things. I wasn't here to entertain you as much I was to bless you, honor you and heal because I'm going through a lot of changes... I sing as much for myself as I do for you and it makes a big difference because I'm going to give it everything I've got. I'm not a human jukebox, I won't be. I won't be a pop star, I never will be, so I hope some healing happened with you tonight and I hope to see you again."
