BATESVILLE – The Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is now officially open for business on Pohlman Street across from the Bill Gillespie Soccer Park.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said many groups have tried to bring a skatepark to Batesville over the years, but Dr. Amy Carpenter was the one who successfully spearheaded the successful effort.
Dr. Carpenter did not do it alone, thanking Mayor Bettice for his support since the project’s inception. She also thanked the Batesville City Council and Batesville Parks and Recreation Department.
Carpenter additionally thanked Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI) and the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program.
Finally, both Mayor Bettice and Dr. Carpenter thanked the Batesville community for their support and volunteer work.
“The community showed their support on Instagram, Facebook and also financially,” Dr. Carpenter said. “We had an initial project called Patronicity through the IHCDA where they promised to match $50,000 if we could crowdfund $50,000. That was huge that the community donated quite a bit there.”
The next agenda item for skatepark organizers is Phase 2 of the skatepark project, which includes the construction of a pump track and a bouldering wall. Watch the Daily News for developments related to those efforts.
