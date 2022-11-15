GREENSBURG — St. Mary’s Preschool to 5th grade students got a chance to spend some time showing off their school and their accomplishments to their elders recently during the St. Mary’s Grandparent’s Day.
“This was a different year, because we used to have an all-day event for grandparents,” art teacher Carol Blankman said.
In previous years, grandparents were invited to come to the school at any time during the day and stay as long as they liked. But, with a few years being lost to the pandemic, the staff and students were excited with too many ideas for the event.
“We wanted to cram too much stuff into the day, and it didn’t work, so it was decided to make the event shorter, and more planned, to lessen the chance of endangering the health of the grandparents,” Blankman said. “The grandparents are a vulnerable group, so it was best having fewer of them in the school at one time.”
The event began at 8:15 a.m. with a prayer service in the St. Mary’s Sanctuary. A student from each class lead prayers, and then those prayers were posted on a special church tree.
From 9 to 9:45 a.m., half of the students came into the gym for refreshments and leaf-decorating projects and then took tours to see the classrooms.
The walls were decorated for the event with student-created art works and special projects from other classes.
The abbreviated event ended at 10:30 a.m.
Pre-school kids up to grade 5 got to enjoy the event; in the spring, a similar event will be held for the students in 6th to 8th grades.
