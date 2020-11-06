BATESVILLE — The one room Huntersville school house, built in 1870, now has a new granite sign thanks to four individuals from St. John’s United Church of Christ. The church owns the school.
The marker signifies 150 years the building has served local youth.
St. John’s Reverend Dave Johnston and church members Jenell Schroder, Owenita Grubert and Jeanie Carter handle the building’s maintenance and raise money for repairs. The four worked more than two years to purchase the granite marker for the school.
“We wanted something that was going to last forever and be maintenance free,” Schroder said. “It’s my passion because my grandparents even went to school here. My grandparents, my parents and all my aunts and uncles went to school here. It’s just a historical building. There are not many of them left.”
Grubert and Carter’s family members also attended the school.
Oakley Monuments, Inc. in Greensburg made the 3,600 pound granite marker, which came from South Dakota.
In 1957 the school was converted to a gymnasium.
The gym floor was laid by members of the church. The group refinishes the floor every two or three years.
“It’s been used 150 years by the youth of the community,” Johnston said. “I think it says something about the value of education.”
The church hosts a rummage sale in the fall and a soup and salad luncheon in the spring to keep up with the school’s maintenance and repairs. This year the sale was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It has been inspiring to see how the church and the community has gotten behind that (sale) to maintain the building,” Johnston said.
The school has a new roof and all new windows, which are exact replicas of the old windows.
“It’s never had any water, so we ran water to it last year,” Schroder said. “We’ve painted the inside several times. It’s open to community use.”
Batesville Community School Corporation, Relay For Life, scout groups and other nonprofit organizations have utilized the facility in the past. Those interested in using the facility may contact Schroder at 812-663-7422.
More about the Huntersville school
The Huntersville school house is one of the oldest buildings in the Batesville area. It is an exact 8/10 replica of the St. John’s United Church of Christ building, which was built in 1860.
The building was used as a public school from 1870 to 1944. It had eight classes and taught math, English/reading, deportment (manners), handwriting, science and history. Sometimes the pastor led instruction.
Dick Flodder used to attend the Huntersville school. He told the members of St. John’s that at recess the teacher and students would pick teams for a baseball game and if the teacher’s team was behind, students would get an extra inning of recess before returning to class.
Johnston mentioned the school offered an “8th grade test” to enable students to become substitute teachers. He said copies of the test still exist and that it would even be hard for an educated person to pass the test today.
