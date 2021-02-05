Grant applications for 2022 funding from the Decatur County United Fund are now available.
Any 501 (c) 3, tax-exempt, human service organization serving Decatur County interested in applying for a grant should contact the United Fund office to request an application.
The DCUF funds health and human service agencies serving Decatur County. Of particular interest are programs focusing on education; community health, safety and well being; and child development.
For more information, contact the Decatur County United Fund at 812-663-3342 or via e-mail at unitedfunddc@etczone.com. Deadline to apply is Thursday, March 4, 2021 by 4 pm. Late applications will not be accepted.
-Information provided.
