GREENSBURG - Grant applications for 2024 funding from the Decatur County United Fund are now available.
Any 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, human service organization serving Decatur County interested in applying for a grant should contact the United Fund office to request an application.
The DCUF funds health and human service agencies serving Decatur County. Of particular interest are programs focusing on education; community health, safety and well-being; and child development.
For more information, contact the Decatur County United Fund at 812-663-3342 or via e-mail at unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023. Late applications will not be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.