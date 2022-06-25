GREENSBURG – Are you part of an organization that supports women and girls in Decatur County? If so, your group may be eligible for a special grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation.
Grant applications are now open for The Fund for Women and Girls, a grant to assist with local programming that improves the lives of that demographic in Decatur County.
The Fund for Women and Girls was established in 2004. Since inception, the fund has doled out more than $42,000 toward programming assisting women and children. Past projects have included: Decatur County 4-H Council’s Safe Sitter program; New Directions Teen Dating Violence Education; and a Mammography Assistance Program at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. The Fund has also provided scholarship opportunities to women returning to school to further their education.
The Women’s Fund grant applications are available at https://www.dccfound.org/women-s-fund-grants and are due July 31.
In coordination with the grant, the DCCF is hosting a “Women’s Everyday Joy Brunch” on Saturday, September 10. The brunch is being organized by a 7-member volunteer committee, chaired by DCCF volunteer Emily Steele. The 2022 Women and Girl’s Fund grant recipient will be announced at the end of the brunch.
“Our committee is working hard to put together not only a beautiful event, but to grow the Women’s Fund so that we can support more projects dedicated to women and children in the future,” said DCCF Grants Manager Gracie Maxwell.
For more information about the Women’s Fund grant, or for information on the Women’s Everyday Joy Brunch, contact the Foundation at 812-662-6364 or at info@dccfound.org.
