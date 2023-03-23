GREENSBURG – The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation has awarded a $6,000 grant to the Main Street Greensburg Farmers Market to reintroduce a SNAP Matching or Double Up Program. The program allows residents who shop with SNAP, formerly called food stamps, to earn a $1 for $1 match of up to $20 to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables.
“Main Street Greensburg is proud to be able to reintroduce this program, and match up to $20 this season! Incentive programs that match SNAP increase access to fresh, local produce and create additional economic opportunities in our community,” Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Rose Cronley said.
“We are pleased to offer this grant opportunity in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health,” St. Joe Foundation Executive Director Meg Distler said. “SNAP matching programs help low-income families double their buying power and purchase twice the amount of fruits and vegetables they would normally be able to afford Additionally, we know that SNAP matching programs can provide additional revenue for local farmers and markets.”
Grant funds will be used for the matching incentive for SNAP customers to purchase fresh produce and can also cover program expenses such as staff time, supplies, equipment and promotions.
Research provided by the USDA shows that SNAP matching participants report eating more fruits and vegetables than the average American adult and the longer they take part in the programs, the more fruits and vegetables they eat.
Numerous studies indicate that higher consumption of fruits and vegetables can help improve health and reduce chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Funding for the SNAP matching grants is made possible by the Indiana Department of Health’s Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Technical assistance is provided by
Purdue Extension community wellness coordinators.
ABOUT MAIN STREET GREENSBURG
Main Street Greensburg promotes and serves Greensburg’s iconic downtown by honoring its unique history, strengthening its economic vitality, and cultivating growth while remaining rooted by the famous Decatur County Courthouse tower tree.
Main Street Greensburg is a public/private entity that was founded in 2005 with a commitment to preserve and support the downtown community.
As an Indiana-Accredited Main Street and a member of Main Street America, the organization is driven by the Main Street Four-Point Approach: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
