RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation’s CIRCLe Fund awarded the 2021 grant to the Rushville Public Library’s program “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.”
RPL and First5 partnered to involve as many infants and toddlers as possible. Caregivers are encouraged to sign up through an app to track each book they read with their children.
The goal of the program is to check off 1,000 books by the time the child enters kindergarten. This can be accomplished in many ways: 1,000 individual books, one book read 1,000 times or a combination of the two. The path can be different, but the journey is the same: reach 1,000 books.
“Getting our smallest residents on laps and having them read to is the best predictor of future school success,” RPL Director Nicki Kirchoff said.
Research shows that 90 percent of brain development happens by age 5.
Inside Little Stars Learning Academy in Rushville, a mural depicting characters from beloved children’s books covers the wall.
Jeri McCorkle, Director of First5 Rush County’s Early Learning Coalition, had the opportunity to sit in front of a group of 3-year-olds (13 total) at Little Stars Learning Academy and read stories to the children.
“Remember Ms. Jeri?” asks Kristen Hass, owner and teacher of the pre-school. “Can everyone say ‘hi’?”
“Hi, Ms. Jeri,” returned a a chorus of tiny voices.
McCorkle read two books to the children, and at the end each child was able to choose a book to take home with them. The students were excited about the opportunity to take home their own copy.
McCorkle read Jabari Jumps about a boy overcoming his fear of jumping off the diving board. After she finishes, she lets the kids choose the next title. It’s a classic from 1956, Harry the Dirty Dog.
In addition to funding the app, the CIRCLe grant buys books that the kids get to keep. McCorkle spread multiple copies of several titles across the table. Each bright-eyed child pondered their options and then chose a book to take home.
To date, 223 children are signed up to participate in the program. More than 400 books have been distributed and nearly 19,000 books have been read.
“Community members can keep an eye out for ‘Busi Book Baskets’, coming soon to local establishments. Kiddos can enjoy these with their family or independently while the parents are doing business,” McCorkle said. “Books read there can be uploaded and counted toward their totals. We will also have new Free Little Libraries and fun activities coming soon!”
“We are very appreciative of not just the grant we received, but the community’s response as well,” Kirchoff said. “We’re honored and gratified that so many other community members are as committed to this endeavor as we are.”
Is there a child in your life that would benefit from this program? Download the Reader Zone app from your phone’s app store then join with the code “c1f65.” You can also visit RPL for help to get started today. Our children our counting on us to help them succeed.
