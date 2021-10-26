RUSHVILLE — Non-profit organizations, including volunteer fire and EMS serving Rush County, can now apply for grant dollars earmarked to help those organizations and their clients who were hardest hit by COVID-19.
A Rush County ARP (American Recovery Plan) Committee has been formed of Commissioner Ron Jarman, County Councilwoman Amy Grocox, Councilman Carl Harcourt, Auditor Tammy Justice and Treasurer Jodi Harr.
This group will look over the applications and make recommendations to the Rush County Commissioners and Rush County Council to award money to these non-profit groups.
The committee worked through what the goals of the non-profit ARP dollars should be, then developed the process, application and grant report.
All documents are available on the Rush County’s website.
The funds are intended to provide a much-needed boost to non-profits that experienced a turbulent last year-and-a-half, during which the need in the community outpaced donations. In-person fundraising opportunities were also limited due to health precautions.
Once funding is awarded, there will be a signed grant agreement that will show proof that the funds were needed.
For more information, contact Rush County Treasurer, PO Box 291, Rushville, IN 46173 or by email at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
Applications are to be mailed to Rush County Treasurer and are due Nov 15, 2021.
Information provided
