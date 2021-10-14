RUSHVILLE —Non-profit organizations, including volunteer fire and EMS serving Rush County, can now apply for grant dollars earmarked to help those organizations and their clients who were hardest hit by COVID-19.
A Rush County ARP Committee consisting of Rush County Commissioner Ron Jarman, Rush County County Council members Amy Grocox and Carl Harcourt, Rush County Auditor Tammy Justice and Rush County Treasurer Jodi Harr has been formed.
This group will look over the applications and make recommendations to the Rush County Commissioners and Rush County Council to award money to these non-profit groups.
The committee worked through what the goals of the non-profit ARP dollars should be, then developed the process, application, and grant report.
All documents will be available on the Rush County’s website on October 15, 2021.
"As a committee, we feel that the funds are intended to provide a much-needed boost to non-profits that experienced a turbulent last year-and-a-half, during which the need in the community outpaced donations," Jarman said. "In-person fundraising opportunities were also limited due to health precautions. Once funding is awarded, we will have a signed grant agreement that will show proof that the funds were needed."
Questions may be directed to Rush County Treasurer Jodi Harr by mail at PO Box 291, Rushville, IN 46173; or by email at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
Applications are to be mailed to the Rush County Treasurer and are due by Nov 15, 2021.
