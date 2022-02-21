STATEHOUSE – Local legislators are looking forward to communities tackling health challenges like diabetes and obesity through a new state grant.
In 2021, a law supported by State Reps. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison), Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) created the Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grants, which will award $50 million to local and statewide service providers, and planning organizations to address longstanding problems. Now, the Indiana Department of Health is accepting grant applications, and lawmakers said they hope local providers like health departments, municipalities and nonprofit organizations apply.
"We must prioritize our health to keep our workforce, schools and communities thriving," Lyness said. "These grants are geared toward helping local organizations with programs that help individuals pursue a healthier lifestyle."
Funding can be used to prevent or reduce mental and physical health issues for Hoosiers, including in the areas of tobacco use, food insecurity, obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C, and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and cancer.
"These grants could be put to good use by local service providers that are ready to meet the health challenges in the communities they serve," Saunders said. "Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure a competitive grant and help Hoosiers in our area improve their health."
Applications for Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grants are due by March 31, 2022, with award notices issued by the Indiana Department of Health by July 1, 2022.
"The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need to take a closer look at public health across the state," said Ziemke, a member of the House Public Health Committee. "We must invest in the well-being of all Hoosiers, and these grants will provide additional tools for our communities to address common health issues."
For more information and to apply, Ziemke encourages organizations to visit in.gov/health/grant-opportunities and click on "Health Issues and Challenges Grant."
Lyness represents House District 68, which includes all of Union County and portions of Franklin and Dearborn counties.
Saunders represents House District 54, which includes Henry County and portions of Rush and Wayne counties.
Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
