RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville has been approved for a $250,000 grant to support small businesses. Local businesses can be granted up to $10,000 to retain low-to-moderate income employees.
Those interested can find the grant guidelines below.
The City of Rushville is offering a grant program for small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHO: For-profit businesses located in Rush County, Indiana
- Gross receipts less than $1 million per year
- Small Businesses (100 employees or less)
- 51% of employees retained are low to moderate income on an aggregated basis
- Microenterprises (5 employees or less, one must be the owner)
- Low to moderate income owner or 51% of employees retained are low to moderate income
- Business must show direct financial need of grant funds to retain jobs
- Preference given to locally owned businesses
- Preference given to Minority- Women- and Veteran-owned businesses
WHAT: Grant program to retain jobs, 51% of which will be for persons who are low to moderate income.
- Grant amount up to $10,000 per business
HOW: Fill out application that is available upon request.
- Completed application, including the attached W9
- Funding comes from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs who provided funding for the COVID 19 Response Phase 3 program
WHEN: Grant Applications will be available Tuesday, June 1.
- Applications are to be submitted to the City of Rushville by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18
- All applications received before that date will be considered filed at the same time
- Subsequent applications will be considered on a first come, first served basis as long as funds are available
- Scanned and emailed applications as well as digital signatures will be accepted
- The business will commit to remain open or reopen and retaining stipulated number of employees as well as 2 years of grant reporting
CRITERIA: Grant approval decisions will be based on the ability of the business to demonstrate that a grant is necessary to retain low to moderate income employees, that the grant will have a positive impact on employment, and that the business was viable before the public health crisis.
- Businesses will qualify based upon the retention of jobs held by low to moderate income individuals
If you are interested in applying for a grant, please contact the ECDC at (765) 938-3232 or aroszell@rushecdc.org.
