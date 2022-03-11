RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Commissioners, Rush County Council and the Rush County American Recovery Plan Committee awarded local grants to non-profit organizations in Rush County who could show loss of revenue and/or increase of expenses during 2020 due to the COVID 19 public health emergency. Each applicant filed an application along with documentation of their income loss and expenses.
It is with great appreciation for these non-profit organizations that grants totaling $94,392.92 were presented to Anderson Township Regional Sewer District, Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, Henry Henley Public Library, Milroy Community Food Pantry, Milroy Economic Development Corporation, Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, Rush County Agricultural Association and Rush County Columbian Club.
A second round of local grants is being made available to non-profit agencies that did not apply the first time. Applications are available on the Rush County website www.rushcounty.in.gov, or can be emailed to any non-profit organization upon request to any of the Rush County American Recovery Plan Committee members.
The committee members are Commissioner Ron Jarman, County Councilman Carl Harcourt, County Councilwoman Amy Grocox, County Auditor Tammy Justice and County Treasurer Jodi Harr. The deadline for application is April 22, 2022.
The United States Department of The Treasury through the American Rescue Plan delivered $350 billion for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID 19 emergency. The recovery funds provided a substantial infusion of resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.