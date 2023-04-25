GREENSBURG – American film and television director, producer, screenwriter and actor Randal Kleiser, best known for directing the 1978 musical romantic-comedy film “Grease,” will make an appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Greensburg High School auditorium.
The evening will include the 45th-year screening of the movie “Grease” with a question and answer session with Kleiser to follow.
Kleiser directed several television movies in the mid-1970s, including “Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway,” “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” (which also starred John Travolta), and the Emmy Award-winning “The Gathering.”
Kleiser was tapped to direct his first feature film (“Grease”) in large part because of Travolta’s recommendation based on their work together on “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”
After USC, Kleiser directed “Marcus Welby M.D.,” “The Rookies” and “Starsky and Hutch,” when he was asked by Paramount to direct “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”
“After Saturday Night Fever, John had a big jump in his career. And then Grease came out right after that. Those were amazingly successful,” Kleiser said. “Olivia was exactly the way you imagined her. The way she came across in her singing and her acting was the way she was in life. I knew her for 40 years, we were good friends. She battled cancer for many years, but she was always up and bubbly and never showed any signs of the sickness. She was always the same.”
He told a story about the London premier of “Grease.”
“It was like the Beatles, in front of the theater the fans came over and started rocking the cars. There were thousands of people pounding on his car, trying to get to him. It was crazy to be around that,” he said. “People should also come if they enjoy ‘Grease.’”
GCHS 2023 Chautauqua 45th anniversary showing of “Grease” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, with $5 advance tickets and $10 tickets at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library or online at www.gchschautauqua.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.