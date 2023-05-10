GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community High School Choral Department presents the beloved musical “Grease” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 on the Goddard Auditorium stage.
Director Heather Simpson said this is the second time she’s directed this production at Greensburg, having first done it in 2010.
“I chose this show,” she said, “because I have a lot of seniors this year and I wanted something that was going to feature as many of them as possible before they graduated.”
“It’s been a lot of fun just watching how much fun the kids are having with the show. They really like it!” Simpson continued. “They all get along on stage and you can definitely see that when they’re performing. It’s just like our little family here and everybody really is enjoying performing.”
It helps that Simpson has directed this musical before.
“I knew what kind of costumes we needed, and the right students for the right roles,” she said, adding they’ve had “a lot of help from parents and community members.”
Simpson also noted that Natalie, the senior student stage crew member, “has done a fantastic job.”
General admission tickets can be bought at the door, and doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Tickets are $11 for adults, $7 for students K-12, and children 5 or younger get in free.
