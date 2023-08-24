Great Plains Communications is expanding to provide fiber to the home and business services in the communities of Aurora and Vevay. In addition, the company will utilize Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program funding to expand their network to reach more homes and business in specific unserved areas of Southeastern, Indiana.
Construction is expected to be launched on all projects by mid-fall, 2023.
“Fiber drives progress for communities, from a residential, business and economic development perspective,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Our company is pleased to power the fiber-driven services that enable working and learning from home, advance healthcare and education, extend the reach and capabilities of businesses and empower growth opportunities in our Indiana footprint.”
Program expansion projects also include unserved and underserved locations in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties.
Once completed, available residential fiber driven products will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit, GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Enterprise services will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 100 Gigabit, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN and Unified Communications. To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services will be monitored at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.
In addition to these upcoming expansion projects, Great Plains Communications utilized NLC awards in 2021 and 2022 to expand fiber services to more than 600 underserved homes and businesses in areas of Columbus, Edinburgh, Flat Rock, North Vernon and Shelbyville, Indiana.
About Great Plains Communications
Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska.
At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.
