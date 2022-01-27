SHELBYVILLE - With his wife, Erin, and son, RG, Robb Greene recently filed the necessary paperwork to run for Indiana’s newly redrawn House District 47.
“I’m running because our Republican leadership doesn’t understand the moment we’re in,” Greene said. “For years, party elites told us that for the GOP to win we couldn’t talk about the sanctity of life, the traditional family, free speech, or religious freedom. Well, do you feel like we’re winning? I don’t. And, I don’t think many Hoosier families do, either.”
Greene, 40, cited the need for new leadership that sees the threats facing Hoosier families today, but also the threats on the horizon.
“Big government has always been the adversary of conservatives, but now big government is joined by Big Tech and Big Business in an all out assault on our way of life,” he said, “and they’re gaining ground faster than elected leaders are acting. I’m not sure our current leaders even understand who the enemies are today, let alone have the initiative to act on it.”
As the father of a son with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Greene also is passionate about special needs families.
Greene said special needs individuals suffered some of the greatest loss of services during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and special needs families having a dedicated, conservative voice in the State House is something he says is imperative.
Greene invites voters to visit his website www.RobbGreene.com to learn more about the campaign.
A veteran of Indiana’s startup community, Greene now works as an independent logistics consultant. He and his wife, Erin, live in rural Shelby County on a small farmstead with their three children.
Indiana’s new House District 47 is comprised of portions of Johnson and Shelby counties and includes the communities of Franklin, Fairland, Boggstown, Trafalgar, Fountaintown, Bargersville, Nineveh, and parts of Shelbyville and Edinburgh.
