RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School greenhouse located behind the Agri-Science Building and Kenneth Brashaber FFA Leadership Center is completely filled with plants.
The sale runs from 1 to 6 p.m. May 4 and 5 and 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at 1501 N. Sexton Street.
Everyone is welcome to attend the sale and help support the local agriculture students.
Horticulture students have been hard at work all year long to prepare for the upcoming greenhouse sale.
The students have grown several different types of plants including hanging baskets, flowers, patio pots, vegetables, succulents and much more. They spend much of their class time working on these plants and have put in countless hours in the greenhouse.
Profits from the sale support the future horticulture classes and help them buy the materials needed for the next greenhouse sale.
