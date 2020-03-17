GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main Street, has joined the long and growing list of Decatur County offices, agencies and businesses that are taking steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Greensburg Adult Center Executive Director Monty Shields announced Tuesday that, for the safety and health of Adult Center patrons, the facility is closed through at least April 2020.
Adult Center email and voicemail will be checked every 24 to 48 hours.
In the case of an emergency related to the Adult Center, contact City Hall at 812-663-3344. (Like the Decatur County Courthouse, City Hall is currently closed to the public.)
The March Adult Center newsletter should be arriving in mailboxes shortly, and the April newsletter will be sent out April 20.
Shields said he would be in the office this week until all items on the closing checklist are completed.
Information provided
