GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Adult Center is looking for board members.
With a relatively new director at the helm, the Center is retooling to be a major hub of activity for seniors across the county.
Greensburg Adult Center Director Monty Shields told the Daily News, “We have one board member coming off a completed term and some are currently serving extended terms. Bertha Head will be retiring as president this year. She’ll be remaining on the board, but we need new blood to keep the Center operating as required per the by-laws.”
According to Shields, serving on the board isn’t a hard or demanding responsibility.
“There are three or four meetings a year that last just over an hour each. There will be some decisions we’ll have to make, but we need to have these positions filled,” he said.
According to the Adult Center by-laws, board member nominations are voted on at the June meeting of the Center Council and installed in August. Each board member serve three years and has one vote.
Shield explained that the purpose of the Adult Center Board is to hire employees as needed, aid in the operation of the Center, to suggest new programs, and to help with funding and content of the monthly newsletter.
“Board members also help receive reports on personnel problems at the Center and correct any issues as necessary. This is not rocket science,” said Shields. “All we need is the knowledge gained in your lifetime of experience to help guide us and the Center forward into the future.”
In other Adult Center news, Shields expressed his appreciation for recent donations made to the Center.
“We have had a lot of money, toilet paper, paper towels, coffee, etc. donated to the Center. Everything ... donated [means] we don’t have to take money out of the bank,” Shields said.
In the last several months, the Shields has netted the Center more than a few major injections of cash via writing grants and “glad handing.” It could be said he’s turned the budget around.
“Over the past year, we have been able reduce our annual deficit well over 50 percent. That being said, we are still losing money each year, but with the hard work of the board of directors and some generous donations we’ve reduced the loss from over $20,000 to well under $10,000,” he said. “We’ve also upgraded the kitchen with a new refrigerator and will be adding things like an ice machine, a food warmer, new faucets, and a garbage disposal, all without any cost to the center.”
In the last several months, the Center has received grants from the Decatur County Community Foundation for over $10,000, a donation from the Decatur County REMC Trust ($2,500), and what Shields described as a “generous donation” from Paul Pank.
The Decatur County Council approved $5,000 in funding to help reduce the Center’s loss even further.
“I really hope to one day have the Center live up to a motto I set for myself when I started: Not for profit – and not for loss!” Shields said.
The Greensburg Adult Center can be reached at 812-663-2232. It is usually open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their events and activities are listed in the “Events” column of the Daily News.
