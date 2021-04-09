GREENSBURG - After being closed for 13 months to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Greensburg Adult Center will reopen Monday, April 12.
It's been a tough year for all of us. We've traded our social lives for months of "hunkering down" in front of our televisions with only our families and pets to "hang out" with.
Even though we won't be done talking about the COVID-19 virus - the "pandemic of 2020" - for many years, we can finally say that we're starting to put it behind us.
Our doors are reopening, our businesses are getting back to work, and our economy is slowly starting to crank back up to speed. Life goes on, and Adult Center Director Monty Shields is ready.
"I am just very excited to see that people are again going to be gracing the Adult Center," he said.
The doors at the Adult Center may be reopening at 8 a.m. Monday, but plans are to take it slow.
Initial hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p .m. with after-hour groups allowed to restart their functions, but a few of the normal activities will not restart yet including Bingo, the Thrive Alliance lunch service, pitch-in meals, and guest speakers. Large group activities are prohibited, but will be added back in as the county continues to reopen and vaccine coverage becomes more complete.
Because they are usually small groups, morning and after-hours card games may reconvene as players feel comfortable.
Shields said that Bingo and presentations from guest speakers may begin as early as June, but pitch-in meals will wait until August or September.
"It's my hope that the disease will have run its course by then, but there's no way to tell at this point," he said.
Until the Center is completely re-opened, the dayroom tables will remain spread out and social distancing protocols will remain in place with touchless hand sanitizer units throughout the building, as well as touchless hand soap and paper towel dispensers in the restrooms and the kitchen.
Added UV air filtration to the HVAC system, daily sanitizing spray and surface wipe downs, with new fire safety and emergency equipment installed throughout the Center adds a layer of protection for the patrons as well.
"We've done all we can do to keep people safe, but everyone needs to do their part," Shields said.
