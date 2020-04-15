Greensburg airport receives $30,000 grant

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Municipal Airport has received a $30,000 grant in Airport Improvement Program funding from the Department of Transportation.
U.S. Congressman Greg Pence made the announcement Tuesday.
According to information provided by Pence’s office, the CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump, allocated AIP grants totaling $9.1 billion of the $10 billion provided for airports in the Act.
“The CARES Act, signed into law by President Trump, includes critical support for our airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am in Congress to support Hoosiers and make sure the Sixth District of Indiana has a voice in D.C., and that is why I voted to pass the CARES Act,” Pence said. “Our airports are an integral part of our economy and need economic support during this unprecedented time in our nation. Providing this funding will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of the current financial circumstances under stress from the pandemic.”
Other airports receiving grants within the Sixth District includes: Columbus Municipal, Madison Municipal, Muncie Delaware County Regional, New Castle Henry County Marlatt Field, North Vernon OVO, Richmond Municipal, Shelbyville Municipal and Randolph County.
The Greensburg Municipal Airport is currently in the process of expanding.
The planned runway is expected be 5,405 foot long by 100 foot wide. It would be placed west and south of the current runway, and would transform the local airport to a business class facility.
The airport expansion is an estimated $10 million project, which the Greensburg Aviation Board has said will be funded through an FAA grant.
The grant is what’s known as a reimbursement grant, which means the city will put up the initial funding for the project and 95 percent of the cost will be returned.
While the estimated cost of the airport expansion is around $10 million, the local share of that outside of grant funds is five percent, or roughly $500,000. Those monies will come from the city’s EDIT funds.
U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana), announced Wednesday that – in total – Indiana will receive $96,523,889 in funding that will assist 65 airports across the state.
“The coronavirus outbreak has brought the travel industry to a near standstill. Federal assistance will keep our airports and aviation industry running, not just for travel, but for the ability to ship food, supplies, and other essential resources,” Young said. “I am proud to announce that the CARES Act has made $96,523,889 available to help Hoosier airports remain operational and maintain employees as we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.”
A follow-up story with reactions from local officials will be available in an upcoming edition of the Daily News.
