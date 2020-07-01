GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter has announced back to school plans for the fall.
Unless something changes between now and then, students will report to their first day of classes the first Monday in August.
A news release from Hunter states that with a re-opening plan to help students get back safely to school, the Greensburg Community School Corporation will return to in-classroom instruction on the approved calendar day of Aug. 3.
The plan relies upon guidance and recommendations from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), the CDC, and local Health Department, according to the release.
“The GCS plan will address different aspects of school life and make the adjustments necessary to safely bring our students and staff back into our buildings,” Hunter said.
The GCS Plan will be presented to the Greensburg School Board on July 14 for approval.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb instructed local school districts to review recommendations offered by the IDOE and to tailor their plan to the needs that are specific to their community.
“Our goal is to keep students healthy and at the same time deliver a quality education to them,” Hunter states in the release. “GCS is developing a document that will serve as our GCS policy. The guidelines will address common concerns such as safety on buses, safety in the classroom, safety in the cafeteria, and safety during athletics and other extra-curricular events.”
In addition, the plan will address mental health and the wellness of GCS students, the delivery of instruction to students, guidance for safely using school facilities, changes in normal operations, and the use of technology in delivering instruction.
Complete details and additional information are available on the school corporation website (www.greensburg.k12.in.us).
Hunter said that like the guidance provided by the state, this local document is likely to be subject to revision.
“COVID-19 has made us adjust our mindset as to when it is appropriate to attend school if you are ill,” Hunter said. “If you choose to keep your child from returning to school in the fall, our plan will address how GCS can provide a variety of options to receive instruction while at school or at home. If home delivery is the option chosen, GCS can provide a viable, age appropriate curriculum through the school district.”
Parents are asked to register their child online and contact their building principal for more information.
“We ask our parents to be patient and continue working with us through the 2020-2021 school year,” Hunter concluded.
