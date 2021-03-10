GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Pirates and Batesville Bulldogs had a fierce battle during the boys basketball Sectional last Friday. The Pirates eventually beat Batesville 70-53.
Ahead of that game, Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh and Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice announced a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.
Marsh wagered donuts from Cornerstone Bakery in Greensburg, and Bettice wagered donuts from Schmidt Bakery in Batesville.
Bettice lived up to the promise Wednesday by delivering donuts to Greensburg City Hall from Schmidt Bakery.
“Congratulations to the Greensburg Pirates, and also to the Batesville Bulldogs for putting up a hard fight,” Marsh said. “It’s through opportunities like school sports that even though we may come from different communities, we still work together to make Southeastern Indiana a great place to live, work, and most importantly, play.”
“The game didn’t turnout the way we had hoped but this bet was a fun, small opportunity to show the commitment we have to regionalism and collaboration between our respective communities,” Bettice said.
Information provided
