GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Historical Society will show the 1959 Greensburg Centennial film at 7 p.m. tonight on the second floor. The film runs about 73 minutes with a recorded question and answer section featuring local filmmaker Fred Craig and DCHS Board President Tom Barker.
The event is a part of the Bicentennial programming featured by the historical society in honor of the bicentennial of both Greensburg and Decatur County. Upon the film’s conclusion, Barker will be talking about the film and the work he did to put it on DVD.
Craig was born and raised in Greensburg. He graduated from Greensburg High School before serving in the United States Air Force. After his military service, Craig graduated from Pasadena City College. He worked in the animation industry for Don Bluth Studios in California. He also worked and lived in Ireland for over 20 years before retiring and moving back to Greensburg where he would reside until he passed away.
Craig’s interest in filmmaking led him to documenting the centennial celebrations in 1959 via film. The film shows many identifiable features of the city including the tree in the tower and the Main Street strip.
In the film, Main Street is blocked off for the weeklong event. It featured display stocks that men could be locked into, contests of all varieties, a historic pageant and a merry-go-round. Including the interview session after the film, the evening’s showing should last about 90 minutes.
