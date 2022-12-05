GREENSBURG - Two local businesses received Small Business Grant Awards from the Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce this week.
Hillbilly Corner owner Robin Carmer and Fit by Brytt owner Bryttani Brewer each received a grant in the sum of $1,000 to further grow their businesses.
Chamber Marketing Administrator Leah Kane and Chamber Executive Director Dawn Lowe surprised the two local business owners on camera with the checks. Those videos can be found on the GDC Chamber Facebook page.
Carmer was told she was being recorded to offer food options for "National Foodie Day."
Hillbilly Corner began as a roadside tent selling flowers and fresh fruits and vegetables. As time went on, the tent transitioned into a small shed and finally to its current form: a permanent structure built by Carmer and family.
"My future plans are to create a cornhole area," Carmer said. "I envision teenagers here in the summer playing cornhole and other yard games, hanging out, eating ice cream and having a fun, safe place to be. Also, I'd like to expand our deli/cheese section."
Brewer’s one-year anniversary in business was celebrated this past May.
She started the meal prep business after a divorce inspired her to become healthier inside and out.
As a respiratory therapist, Brewer found herself meal prepping for several nurses at the hospital in which she worked. She currently still works an occasional PRN shift at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, but her business is her full-time job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.