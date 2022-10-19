GREENSBURG - The Indiana Department of Education recently unveiled their new Indiana GPS that was designed to empower educators, support families and community stakeholders and elevate the highest-performing schools as models of excellence.
One of the five characteristics that indicates a student’s preparation for success after high school is career and post-secondary readiness (credentials and experience).
Greensburg Community Schools is a leader in the southeastern region of the state in providing 17 Next Level Programs of Study without leaving our school campus," GCS Superintendent Tom Hunter said.
Greensburg Community High School is an Early College High School and is a Mentor School for others in the Rural Early College Network, he continued, adding that 140 GCHS students attend Ivy Tech courses held at the Greensburg Community Learning Center and Greensburg High School where they are enrolled in Communications, Medical Terminology, Psychology, Welding, the Certified Nursing Assistant program as well as Advanced Life and Animal Science.
The tuition for students costs more than $87,000 annually, which is paid by the Greensburg School District. Greensburg Community School Corporation passes on this huge savings to parents. This helps many students begin their four-year college path with some of the credits found in the College Core 30 college credits.
Hunter said around six years ago the Greensburg Community Schools Board of Trustees had the foresight to provide CTE Career Opportunities on Greensburg High School’s campus. The manufacturing leaders in the community collaborated with school administration and CTE educators to design a learning environment that mirrors the work environment of the manufacturing industry within Decatur County and beyond.
Twenty-seven students are enrolled in Advance Manufacturing classes that place them in the community through work-based learning and job shadowing.
Job shadowing exploded this year with the beginning of our early childhood and grow-your-own teacher initiative," Hunter said.
Greensburg Schools partnered and promoted the DeMoss Trade Fair that took place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds as well as the national Manufacturing Day being held at GCHS on October 5, 2022.
"We optimize students' learning and time on task without transporting students to another facility or a vocational center," Hunter said.
Students can select from Biomedical Sciences, Agriculture, Business, Information Technology, Early Childhood, Industrial Maintenance, Construction, Engineering, Radio/ TV Broadcasting where they receive college dual credits, Indiana’s College Core and/or nationally recognized trade certifications.
"GCS prides itself on providing real world agriculture experiences to our students and welcomes community involvement at our new built Agriculture Center," Hunter said.
One-tenth of the Class of 2023 participates in paid internships or workplace learning opportunities that include machine repair, fabrication, agriculture, auto repair, IT and teaching.
More than 100 students participate in Healthcare or Engineering Project Lead The Way courses; these are dual credit courses that prepare students for careers in their respective fields.
Biomed, Human Body Systems and Medical Interventions offer real world exploration for students seeking a career in the medical field. Intro to Engineering, Computer Integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Development and Design prepare students planning to become engineers.
"We continue fostering partnerships with local industry like Delta Faucet and GECOM," Hunter said. "We invite all of our manufacturing industries to work with Greensburg Schools to help build a strong work force for our community."
Greensburg students are equipped to decide to attend a traditional four-year college, a two- year institution or pursue a trade.
"Greensburg Community Schools is invested in making sure students have equitable access to quality programming in Greensburg that will allow them to be effective, successful, and responsible citizens here and worldwide," Hunter said. "The educational programs provided at Greensburg Community Schools are opportunities you don’t want your children to miss. Schedule a time to visit any of Greensburg Community Schools and visit us on the web at www.greensburg.k12.in.us."
"Greensburg Community Schools mission is to promote learning through quality educational and life-skill programs that prepare our students to be effective, successful, and responsible citizens." - Superintendent Tom Hunter
