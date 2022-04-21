GREENSBURG - Whitney's Consignment recently opened at 408 W Mill St. behind the Party Shoppe. The large building appears to be industrial from the outside but is very clean and pretty inside.
Cathleen Studer owns and operates the business. Her husband operates a small hot dog stand called Hot Dogs and More outside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, weather-permitting.
Her grandmother's last name was Whitney and she chose to name the store Whitney's so that men felt they could shop as well. There are no booth spaces. Consignment requirements are that everything is in clean, working condition and sales are 70-30 split in favor of the item's owner. If the item doesn't sell within three months, it will either return to owner or experience a price reduction.
"I'll sell almost anything, but I'm not a dime store," Studer said. "There's nothing torn, stained or dirty here... When people walk in, they say 'Oh it's pretty and it's nice and it's clean.' It's not an old downtown building with stains on the ceiling."
The building previously housed a real estate school, Tri-County Ambulance and a plumbing business. The Studers rehabbed much of the building before opening last month and are currently working on expanding the consignment shop to occupy the entire first floor of the building. New additions will include a large room for women's clothing featuring fitting rooms. The second floor is rentable meeting space.
One room for men's items, one for women's, a "Why Not?" miscellaneous room, home and garden and a hallway that Studer referred to as "The Gallery." A pegboard will be installed sometime in the near future to hang artwork in the hall.
Whitney's Consignment is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (812) 560-4489.
