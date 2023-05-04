GREENSBURG - Here's a look at special programs and activities coming up at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Toddler Time and Family Story Time are not taking place this month.
Monday, May 8 – All day. Take and Make Monday: Mother’s Day Craft, children only.
at 6 p.m. – “In Stitches” Drop in Group – All ages.
Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. – Name That Tune! Music Competition: What in Carnation?? - All ages.
Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. – ESL Class – Adult program.
Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, and More! – Adult program.
Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. – “I Survived” Book Club Meeting: “I Survived Hurricane Katrina of 2005” – Children’s program.
Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. – True Crime on Tap: Adult Book Discussion at Tree City Brew Co. – Adult program.
Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. – ESL Class – Adult Program
Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. - Teen: Dungeons and Dragons Night – Teen program.
Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. – “In Stitches” Drop in Group” – All ages.
Wednesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. – ESL Class – Adults only.
Thursday, May 25 at 1 or 5:30 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month: Painted Hats – Adults only.
Monday, May 29 – Library closed for Memorial Day.
Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. – Summer Reading kick-off! – All ages.
