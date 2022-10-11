GREENSBURG - There's plenty going on in the coming weeks at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library.
Toddler Time and Family Story Time are held at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday, October 3, 17, and 24 at 5:30 p.m. – Family Story Time for all ages.
Monday, October 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31st at 6:30 p.m. – Learn to Knit for ages 10+.
Monday, October 10 – Take and Make Monday: Halloween Craft all day.
at 1 p.m. – Fall Break Movie Monday: Lightyear for all ages.
Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. – Game Night for Adults: Yahtzee!
Wednesday, October 12 at 3:30 p.m. – Monster Cookie Bash – Teen and Tween Program for grades 3 to 12.
Thursday, October 13 at 1 p.m. – Coffee, Books and More! adult program.
at 2 p.m. – Pumpkin Decorating at the Westport Library for grades 1+.
at 6 p.m. – Saving the Supermarket – Virtual and In-House adult program.
Friday, October 14 at 4 p.m. – Teen Jack-O-Paper Lanterns teen program; grades 6 to 12.
Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. – The Science Behind Out Monster Legends, open to the public.
Tuesday, October 18 at 5 p.m. – Student Program: Make a Monster Meal! for grades 1 to 6.
Wednesday, October 19 at 1 p.m. – Homeschool Cooking Program: Make a Monster Meal! for grades 1 to 6.
at 4:30 p.m. – Teen Glow in the Dark Slime –teen program for grades 6 to 12.
Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m. – Gnome Painting at Painting the Town adult program ($12.50 per person; max 20 people).
Friday, October 21 at 6 p.m. – Bats and Boo…ks! for all ages.
Saturday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. – History of the Railroads in Decatur County by Dr. Larry Rueff, open to public.
Monday, October 24 at 5 p.m. – Halloween Ornament Painting teen program grades 6 to 12.
Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m. – Medicare Academy: Drug Saving Secrets, open to the public.
Wednesday, October 26 at 4:30 p.m. – Teen Pumpkin Carving; grades 6 to 12.
Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Family pumpkin decorating for all ages.
at 1 and 6 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month: Fairy Light Bottle adult program.
at 6 p.m. – Teen Dungeons and Dragons, grades 6 to 12.
November 2022
Friday, November 4, 25 and 25 – Library closed.
Monday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Family Story Time for all ages.
Monday, November 7, 21, and 28 and Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Learn to Knit for ages 10+.
Thursday, November 3 at 5 p.m. – “I Survived” Book Club for grades 1+.
Monday, November 7 at 5 p.m. - DIY Pumpkin Spice “Frappuccino”; grades 6 - 12
Thursday, November 10 at 1 p.m. – Coffee, Books and More! adult - program.
at 5:30 p.m. – Pop in for our Popcorn Bar and Games, adult program.
Monday, November 14 – Take and Make Monday: Thanksgiving Craft, all day.
Tuesday, November 15 at 5 p.m. – Tween Program: Rock Photo Holder Craft, grades 3 to 6.
Wednesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. – Homeschool Program: Artist Study: Wassily
Kandinsky – Grades 1-5.
Thursday, November 17 at 6 p.m. – Dungeons and Dragons Night, teen program, grades 6 to 12.
Tuesday, November 22 at 5 p.m. – Teen Fall Pumpkin Painting, grades 6 to 12.
To register for programs, call the Circulation Desk at 812-663-2826 or register online at www.greensburglibrary.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.