August 2021

Family Story Time and Toddler Time continue in the Children’s Room. Call 812-663-4455 for more details or visit the website at www.greensburglibrary.org.

August 10

6 p.m. – Celebrate Holidays Around the World - Zozobra. In-house and virtual adult program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.

August 19

4 p.m. – Marvel Trivia Night. In-house teen program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.

August 26

1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Rag Garland. In-house adult program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.

6 p.m. - Pinterest Project of the Month – Rag Garland. In-house and virtual adult program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.

August 31

4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.

The Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library is located at 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg.

