August 2021
Family Story Time and Toddler Time continue in the Children’s Room. Call 812-663-4455 for more details or visit the website at www.greensburglibrary.org.
August 10
6 p.m. – Celebrate Holidays Around the World - Zozobra. In-house and virtual adult program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
August 19
4 p.m. – Marvel Trivia Night. In-house teen program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
August 26
1 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month – Rag Garland. In-house adult program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
6 p.m. - Pinterest Project of the Month – Rag Garland. In-house and virtual adult program at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
August 31
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library is located at 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.