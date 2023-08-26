GREENSBURG – The following details special programs and activities planned for September at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays: Toddler Time for ages 12 to 35 months.
10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays: Family Story Time for ages 3 to 6.
Monday, Sept. 4 – Library closed all day in observance of Labor Day.
Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. – Children’s Book Club: I Survived the San Francisco Earthquake! Children’s program. Grades 1 – 5.
Monday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. – Shrinky Dinks & Magnets. Teen program, grades 6 – 12.
at 6 p.m. – “In Stitches” Drop in Group. Adult program.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. – Bingo & Donuts – Adult program.
Thursday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. – Coffee, Books, and More! Adult program.
Monday, Sept. 18 – All day. Children’s Take and Make Craft: Pumpkin Patch Shaped Sticker Scene. Children’s program. All ages.
at 4 p.m. – Marvel Cinematic Universe Trivia Event – Teen program. Grades 6 – 12.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. – Crafty Kids – Children’s program. Grades 1 – 5.
Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. – Homeschool Enrichment Program: Bees, Bees, Bees! Children’s program. Grades K – 5.
Thursday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. – Casual Crafting. Adult program.
at 5 p.m. – Tween Program: Soap Making and Sugar Scrub. Children’s program. Grades 3 – 6.
Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. – Cooking Made Easy. Teen program. Grades 6 – 12.
at 6 p.m. – “In Stitches” Drop in Group. Adult program.
Thursday, Sept. 28 at 1 or 5:30 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month: Pumpkin Floral Centerpiece. Adult program.
