GREENSBURG - Here's a look at the special programming and events planned for March at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
Toddler Time – Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Fa.m.ily Story Time – Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m. – Teen Anime Club – Teen program. Grades 6 – 12.
Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. – “In Stitches” Drop in Group – All ages.
Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. – Coffee, Books and More! – Adult program.
at 5 p.m. – “I Survived” Book Club Meeting – Children’s program.
Grades 1 – 5.
Monday, March 13
– ALL DAY – Take and Make Monday: Color Your Own Iridescent
Jumbo Pot of Gold – Children’s program. All ages.
Tuesday, March 14 at 1 p.m. – Springtime Sweets – Candy Making – Children’s program. Grades 1 – 5.
at 6 p.m. – Name That Tune! Music Competition – Musical March
Madness! – Adult program.
Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. – Professor Steve’s Wild, Wild Water Show – All ages.
Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. - Sundaes and Games for Tweens – Children’s program.
Grades 3 – 6.
at 5 p.m. - Teen: Dungeons and Dragons Night – Teen program.
Grades 6 – 12.
Monday, March 20
– ALL DAY – Take and Make Monday: Frog Shaped Door Knob
Hanger – Children’s program. All ages.
at 10 a.m. – Children’s Movie Monday: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – Children’s programs. All ages.
Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. – Teen Candy Making – Teen program. Grades 6 – 12.
Thursday, March 23 at 1 and 5:30 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month - Pressed Flower Jars and Bookmarks– Adult program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.