October
Storytime and Toddler Time are still in session. Call 812-663-4455 for more information or to register.
Registration at www.greensburglibrary.org/events is required for most programming.
Thursday, October 21
• Pumpkin Carving All Ages – 2 p.m.
Friday, October 22
• Bats and Boo….ks! Halloween Carnival – 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26
• Backyard Birds of Indiana – Virtual Program with the Indiana Audubon Society
Wednesday, October 27
• Teen Halloween T-shirt Bleaching “tie-dye” program
Thursday, October 28
• Pinterest Project of the Month Virtual Program – 6 p.m.
