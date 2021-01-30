GREENSBURG – On Feb. 3, Greensburg will join the modern world, we will have our very own restaurant-to-your-door delivery service.
One of the first things visitors to Tree City realize is that we have plenty of car dealerships, beauty salons, and pizza joints, but for delivery, we can only get pizza. A company with the slogan “Big City Convenience, small town tastes” is about to open their doors when “Greensburg ToGo” goes live on Feb. 3.
The owner, a transplant to the area, worked for a delivery service when younger.
“I remember it being a great experience, and it seemed profitable as well,” said Batesville entrepreneur Terrance Arney.
So he thought he would try his hand at running a business in the the budding “anything delivered” industry.
So far, so good.
Arney admits he loves good food, “so it just makes sense.”
“You get home from work, you’ve had a hard day, and neither you nor your significant other feel like cooking,” he said. “I get that.”
This is not his first venture, because he opened his doors (virtually speaking) with “Batesville ToGo” at the same time many of us were first hearing about COVID-19. Many business owners could only pray for such fortuitous providence.
“So I really wasn’t responding to a sudden new need. It just made sense,” he explained. “And now I have 16 drivers. It’s caught on.”
Currently, Arney has three drivers ready to start delivering on Feb. 3, but is interested in adding more as the business picks up.
Greensburg restaurants interested in having their creations delivered should call 812-727-8800, Option 3 or visit “Greensburg ToGo” on Facebook.
