INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that the City of Greensburg is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“Our administration remains focused on getting high-speed, reliable internet service to unserved and underserved Hoosiers,” Crouch said. “Congratulations to Greensburg as it joins more than 55 other Indiana communities that are now broadband ready. Other communities around our state have already benefited through the Broadband Ready Communities Program, and I am pleased to see the steps taken by Greensburg leaders that remove barriers to broadband investment.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the City of Greensburg’s adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand broadband in our community. Broadband is now viewed as an essential part of our infrastructure, especially with the transition to virtual meetings and e-learning in the past year. On behalf of the City of Greensburg, we are thankful to the Indiana Broadband Office for providing this chance to apply the Broadband Ready Community program,” Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh said.
According to Earnie Holtrey, Project Manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, multiple applications to the Broadband Ready Community program have been submitted each month since late spring.
“The Indiana Broadband Office celebrates this designation with Mayor Marsh and the entire Greensburg community. As we continue our mission of reaching Hoosiers where they live, work and play, the IBO stands ready to assist the city in moving towards quality, affordable connectivity for all,” Holtrey said.
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020. For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.