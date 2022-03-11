GREENSBURG — There’s a new Domino’s in Greensburg! The locally owned store, at 2020 N. Lincoln Street, is now open and ready to serve the community.
“We are dedicated to the Greensburg area and are excited to get to know the residents,” said Eric Schlickenmeyer, Greensburg Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope the community will give us a try as we are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology.”
Domino’s offers contactless delivery and carryout as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery® to those who prefer it. Domino’s Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout option.
The store also features a drive-thru window for carryout customers to pick up their orders.
Domino’s in Greensburg is also looking to hire delivery drivers.
“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Schlickenmeyer. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company.”
More than 95% of Domino’s franchise owners started as started as delivery drivers or pizza makers, including Schlickenmeyer. He began working at Domino’s in 2005 as a delivery driver and worked his way up.
“Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic growth path to those who show initiative and a desire to advance,” said Schlickenmeyer. “Whether you’re looking for a part-time job with flexible hours or a full-time gig, Domino’s is the place to be.”
Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com.
To place an order from Domino’s in Greensburg, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 812-651-4001.
