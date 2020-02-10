Greensburg Elementary School gives to United Fund

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Elementary School staff and students recently presented the Decatur County United Fund with a check for $342.63 from their “United Fund Bubble Gum Day” towards the 2020 Campaign. This is the United Fund’s first official donation to the 2020 Campaign.
“The Greensburg Elementary staff truly believes that when children are surrounded with a support system that includes school, parents, and community they will develop into lifelong achievers and will become the leaders of tomorrow. Supporting community projects like the “United Fund Bubble Gum Day” is a great way and one example of our school, staff, and students giving back to the community.” stated Kara Holdsworth, Primary Principal.
Mary Beth Meyer, Intermediate Principal, noted, “We are proud of the student body with 685 students or 74% of our student body participating in this special event for the United Fund. Bubble Gum is a special treat during the day for our students. By purchasing the gum, each student helped many nonprofits in the community. Children can learn at a young age that giving back, collectively, can do great things in your community.”
Joane Cunningham, Executive Director of the United Fund, added, “It is awesome to have staff and students of Greensburg Elementary School take part in the United Fund campaign this way and to better understand the benefits of the many programs provided by the 18 non-profits serving Decatur County.”
The 18 non-profits benefitting from Decatur County United Fund dollars in 2020 are Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Bread of Life, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Girls Inc., Head Start/Human Services, Kids Closet of Decatur County, Legal Aid, Our Hospice, Rural Works, Turning Point and the Decatur County Family YMCA.
Donations to the Decatur County United Fund can be mailed any time throughout the year to 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg.
Information provided by the Decatur County United Fund
