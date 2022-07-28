GREENSBURG – Greensburg Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 104 recently voted to endorse Republican nominee for Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose rather than Independent candidate Dave Durant, who is the incumbent officeholder.
In their letter of endorsement, local F.O.P. President Josh Kuntz states, “We believe that [Meyerrose is] the most qualified candidate and will serve the citizens of Decatur County with dignity and respect.”
The F.O.P. consists of law enforcement personnel from agencies that serve Decatur County including the Sheriff’s Department, Greensburg Police Department, Indiana State Police, St. Paul Police Department, Westport Police Department, and the New Point Town Marshal.
F.O.P. members present at the recent lodge meeting were given the choice to vote by secret ballot for Meyerrose, for Durant, or to abstain. The vote was reportedly 24 votes for Meyerrose, 0 votes for Durant and one abstention.
“I am grateful to my fellow law enforcement officers for their strong vote of confidence,” Meyerrose said. “I continue to hear from almost every officer, deputy, marshal, trooper, detective, jailer, and so on that it is time for a change in leadership style. Perhaps that’s why Dave has lost over 50 employees in his three years. I intend to treat every employee, every teammate, with respect and to provide even-tempered leadership for the public safety community in Decatur County.”
Meyerrose, a lifelong resident of Decatur County, has served in law enforcement in Decatur County for 32 years including in patrol, investigations, as Chief of Police, and as an investigator for the Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney.
Prior to being elected sheriff in November 2018, Durant was a Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. A retired Marion County Sheriff’s Department deputy, he began the local chapter of his career as a Decatur County Community Schools Resource Officer in 2015 prior to joining the local department as a deputy one year later.
In a close race in 2018, Durant, who ran as a Democrat, beat Republican Meyerrose by a mere 70 votes. Durant had 4,544 (50.39 percent) of Decatur County’s votes compared to Meyerrose’s 4,474 (49.1 percent).
Durant was unavailable for comment on this story.
