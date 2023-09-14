2023 fall fest parade line up and route
Graphic provided

The Greensburg Fall Festival Herb Kohler Memorial Parade is scheduled to step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. “Something to Celebrate” is the theme for this year’s parade.

Emarie Jackson, a senior at Greensburg High School, is this year’s Grand Marshal. Jackson placed second at last spring’s state track meet in the shot put competition. She went on this summer to a national competition where she placed first. She was named a High School All-American for both the shot put and discus in 2023.

Also featured in this year’s parade will be the Indiana State Festivals Association promotional vehicle. This truck has logos of more than 50 different festivals across the state of Indiana and attends many of them, and has been in the 500 Festival Parade the last two years.

“We are honored to have this vehicle, which plays music and blows over 6,000 bubbles per minute, in our parade,” Parade Chairman Merrill Smith said.

Other entries will celebrate and honor Decatur County veterans, businesses and organizations.

Honda will be featuring some of their newer cars.

The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band, which has been a finalist over the past few years at the Indiana State Fair, will be in the parade.

Fall Festival “Royalty,” a replica of the Mayberry Police car, cheerleaders, dance teams, floats, Power of the Past tractors, Hopeless Hollow will have their funny and scary Halloween exhibits, and even Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will celebrate Christmas in September by joining in the parade fun.

Of course, there will be lots of candy tossed by parade participants to those standing and sitting along the parade route.

In all, there are 65 entries expected to participate in the parade.

The parade will line up at 9 a.m. near KB Foods on N. Broadway Street. Parade line up positions and the parade route are included in the printed map that accompanies this story.

The Fall Festival Committee thanks O’Mara Foods for being a major sponsor for this year’s parade.

PARADE LINE UP

1. Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets with the USA flag

2. Banner – Herb Kohler Memorial Parade

3. Indiana State Festivals Association promotional vehicle

4. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags

5. American Legion Post 129 honoring veterans

6. Veterans freedom float with Wilbur Tressler

7. Greensburg Police Department

8. Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

9. Mayberry Police car (Loren Beck)

10. Grand Marshal banner

11. Grand Marshal Emarie Jackson

12. Greensburg High School Cheer Team

13. Fall Festival Miss Tree City

14. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up

15. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up

16. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality

17. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City

18. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up

19. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up

20. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality

21. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City

22. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up

23. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up

24. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality

25. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City

26. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City – 1st Runner Up & Mr. Personality

27. Fall Festival Royalty Court

28. Honda Indiana Auto Plant

29. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band

30. Mayor Marsh

31. WTRE radio 1330 AM 104.3 FM

32. Miss Decatur County Madelyn Bohman

33. 4-H Prince and Princess

34. Elliott’s Insurance

35. Hopeless Hollow

36. Elwood Staffing

37. O’Reilly Auto Parts

38. Greensburg Class of 1973

39. The Napoleon State Bank

40. South Decatur High School Cheer Team

41. Decatur County Parks and Recreation

42. WRBI radio 103.9 FM

43. North Decatur Elementary teachers and students

44. North Decatur High School Cheer Team

45. Disability and Autism Services of Indiana – DASI Kids

46. Greensburg Decatur County Bookmobile

47. Greensburg Fire Department

48. Decatur County EMS

49. Decatur County Pride Alliance

50. Sweets Wrecker and Auto Repair

51. Jack “Santa” & Bobbi “Mrs. Claus” Goodman

52. South Decatur Jr High Cheer Team

53. Heritage Bible Church

54. Decatur County Memorial Hospital

55. Melanie Nobbe for County Council At Large 2024

56. Rebels Xtreme Elite from Gymnastics and More

57. Epona Healing with Horses

58. Community Health Care Clinic

59. George’s Pharmacy

60. Greensburg Jr. High Cheer Team

61. DNR Contracting LLC

62. First Christian Church

63. Top Flight Athletics

64. Five Star Fab & Erectors

65. Power of the Past

