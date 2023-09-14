The Greensburg Fall Festival Herb Kohler Memorial Parade is scheduled to step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. “Something to Celebrate” is the theme for this year’s parade.
Emarie Jackson, a senior at Greensburg High School, is this year’s Grand Marshal. Jackson placed second at last spring’s state track meet in the shot put competition. She went on this summer to a national competition where she placed first. She was named a High School All-American for both the shot put and discus in 2023.
Also featured in this year’s parade will be the Indiana State Festivals Association promotional vehicle. This truck has logos of more than 50 different festivals across the state of Indiana and attends many of them, and has been in the 500 Festival Parade the last two years.
“We are honored to have this vehicle, which plays music and blows over 6,000 bubbles per minute, in our parade,” Parade Chairman Merrill Smith said.
Other entries will celebrate and honor Decatur County veterans, businesses and organizations.
Honda will be featuring some of their newer cars.
The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band, which has been a finalist over the past few years at the Indiana State Fair, will be in the parade.
Fall Festival “Royalty,” a replica of the Mayberry Police car, cheerleaders, dance teams, floats, Power of the Past tractors, Hopeless Hollow will have their funny and scary Halloween exhibits, and even Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will celebrate Christmas in September by joining in the parade fun.
Of course, there will be lots of candy tossed by parade participants to those standing and sitting along the parade route.
In all, there are 65 entries expected to participate in the parade.
The parade will line up at 9 a.m. near KB Foods on N. Broadway Street. Parade line up positions and the parade route are included in the printed map that accompanies this story.
The Fall Festival Committee thanks O’Mara Foods for being a major sponsor for this year’s parade.
PARADE LINE UP
1. Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets with the USA flag
2. Banner – Herb Kohler Memorial Parade
3. Indiana State Festivals Association promotional vehicle
4. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags
5. American Legion Post 129 honoring veterans
6. Veterans freedom float with Wilbur Tressler
7. Greensburg Police Department
8. Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
9. Mayberry Police car (Loren Beck)
10. Grand Marshal banner
11. Grand Marshal Emarie Jackson
12. Greensburg High School Cheer Team
13. Fall Festival Miss Tree City
14. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up
15. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up
16. Fall Festival Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality
17. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City
18. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up
19. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up
20. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality
21. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City
22. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 1st Runner Up
23. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – 2nd Runner Up
24. Fall Festival Little Miss Tree City – Miss Congeniality
25. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City
26. Fall Festival Little Mr. Tree City – 1st Runner Up & Mr. Personality
27. Fall Festival Royalty Court
28. Honda Indiana Auto Plant
29. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band
30. Mayor Marsh
31. WTRE radio 1330 AM 104.3 FM
32. Miss Decatur County Madelyn Bohman
33. 4-H Prince and Princess
34. Elliott’s Insurance
35. Hopeless Hollow
36. Elwood Staffing
37. O’Reilly Auto Parts
38. Greensburg Class of 1973
39. The Napoleon State Bank
40. South Decatur High School Cheer Team
41. Decatur County Parks and Recreation
42. WRBI radio 103.9 FM
43. North Decatur Elementary teachers and students
44. North Decatur High School Cheer Team
45. Disability and Autism Services of Indiana – DASI Kids
46. Greensburg Decatur County Bookmobile
47. Greensburg Fire Department
48. Decatur County EMS
49. Decatur County Pride Alliance
50. Sweets Wrecker and Auto Repair
51. Jack “Santa” & Bobbi “Mrs. Claus” Goodman
52. South Decatur Jr High Cheer Team
53. Heritage Bible Church
54. Decatur County Memorial Hospital
55. Melanie Nobbe for County Council At Large 2024
56. Rebels Xtreme Elite from Gymnastics and More
57. Epona Healing with Horses
58. Community Health Care Clinic
59. George’s Pharmacy
60. Greensburg Jr. High Cheer Team
61. DNR Contracting LLC
62. First Christian Church
63. Top Flight Athletics
64. Five Star Fab & Erectors
65. Power of the Past
