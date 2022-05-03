GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Farmers Market returns at 2 p.m. Friday on the south side of the Square with vendors setting up as early as 1 p.m.
This year’s market will run Friday afternoons until September 23 with a few additions, according to MainStreet Director Tonya Downey.
“We are bringing back Fourth Fridays this year,” Downey said.
Every fourth Friday of the month (May 27, June 24, July 22, August 26 and September 23) the businesses and restaurants on the Square will run sales or specials, and at least a couple will have sidewalk sales.
Also on every fourth Friday, there will live entertainment and family games.
Many of the same vendors from years past will be returning and Downey said organizers are still working on some new vendors as well. The market will grow each week as vegetables and other items become available.
Participating as a vendor in the market costs $50 for the entire season. That fee covers marketing, electricity and Wi-Fi.
The Decatur County Community Foundation has donated to the market, matching staff and WIC and senior benefits as well as the kids activities.
Every week, kids can visit the market and receive a $1 coupon to save or to spend at sometime during this year’s market.
Purdue Extension will also be on hand with kids and adult activities and amusements.
“It’s a great weekly event to bring the family to on Fridays on the Square,” Downey said.
MainStreet Greensburg is funded by direct community support, grants and fundraisers, and is also subsidized in part by VisitGreensburg.com (Tourism) and the City of Greensburg.
Questions about participating in the Farmers Market should be e-mailed to Downey at execdirector@mainstreetgreensburg.com, or visit www.mainstreetgreensburg.com/.
