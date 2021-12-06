INDIANAPOLIS — The Greensburg High School FFA Livestock Judging Teams placed seventh and 13th at the Hoosier Beef Congress held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
These were 25 teams that competed in the senior non-reason division. Out of the nine FFA members who made the trip, this was the first contest in which seven had ever participated.
The 7th place team members were Lauren Krieger, Grace Schutte, Cody Case, and Weldon Taylor. Evan Graves, Kayla Kramer, Olivia Waechter, and Michael Kulponski placed 13th as a team. Oakley Keppel was judged as an individual and placed 47th high out of 98 contestants.
Evan Graves tied for the 5th high individual in the contest, while Lauren Krieger was 23rd, Grace Schutte was 32nd, and Kayla Kramer was 48th high individually.
Coach Merrill Smith was very pleased with the efforts and results of all nine team members saying, “ This being our first contest, the place this high was excellent. We will continue to work hard to improve.”
The Greensburg FFA advisor is Elizabeth Fry.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.