GREENSBURG — To commemorate National Fire Safety Week, the firefighters at the Greensburg Fire Department are hosting their annual chili supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Greensburg Firehouse.
As an opportunity to give back to the community and to bolster their smoke detector fund, the firemen at Larry D. Filler Station One are shining their equipment, buffing their boots and spit-shining their pumpers in preparation for an event they regard as a yearly open house they truly enjoy.
“We have had customers in the past complain a bit about how spicy our chili was, so now we make a mild version. But, we supply chili powder and jalapenos on the side so you can make it as spicy as you like,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning.
The Greensburg Fire Department has their own recipe for their very popular chili. The 25 year old concoction has no specific chef/creator’s name attached to it, and no one is willing to “spill” details about its ingredients.
“The Ladies Auxiliary originally started [the chili supper] and they’re no longer active, but it typically takes place to commemorate Fire Safety Week, which is the week after our chili supper,” said Wenning.
Wenning said National Fire Safety Week is usually observed Oct. 6 to 12, but the GFD observes the event a week early for a couple of reasons.
Wenning shared a little known fact: Fire Safety Week commemorates the “Great Chicago Fire of 1871.”
The Great Chicago Fire was a disaster that burned roughly 3.3 square miles of the city, killing approximately 300 people and leaving more than 100,000 residents homeless. The fire began in a neighborhood southwest of the city center. A long period of hot, dry, windy conditions and the wooden construction prevalent in the city at the time led to an inferno that burned for three days, eventually leaping the south branch of the Chicago River and destroying much of central Chicago and then leaping the north branch, leveling much of the north side.
According to Wikipedia, it’s believed the fire started at about 9 p.m. Oct. 8 in or around a small barn belonging to the O’Leary family. The shed next to the barn was the first building to be consumed by the fire. City officials never determined the exact cause of the fire.
There has been much speculation over the years as to what actually started the fire.
The most popular tale blames Mrs. O’Leary’s cow, who allegedly knocked over a lantern; others state that a group of men were gambling inside the barn and knocked over a lantern. Still other speculation suggests that the blaze was related to other fires in the Midwest that day.
On the same day, three other major fires occurred along the shores of Lake Michigan at the same time as the Great Chicago Fire. The Peshtigo Fire, 250 miles to the north, consumed the town of Peshtigo, Wisconsin, along with a dozen other villages. It killed 1,200 to 2,500 people and charred approximately 1.5 million acres of farmland and forest.
The Peshtigo Fire, not the Great Chicago Fire, remains the deadliest blaze in American history, but the remoteness of the region meant it was little noticed at the time due to the fact that one of the first things that burned were the telegraph lines to Green Bay.
Also on the same day as the Chicago fire, the town of Holland, Michigan, and other nearby areas burned to the ground. Some 100 miles to the north of Holland, the lumbering community of Manistee also went up in flames in what became known as The Great Michigan Fire.
Along the shore of Lake Huron, the Port Huron Fire swept through Port Huron, Michigan as well. On Oct. 9, 1871, a fire also swept through the city of Urbana, Illinois, 140 miles south of Chicago, destroying portions of its downtown area. Windsor, Ontario, likewise burned on Oct. 12.
The cost for the GFD’s chili supper on Oct. 4 is $5 per person. The meal includes all the fixin’s as well as a dessert.
It is open to the public and all are invited to partake and then tour the firehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.