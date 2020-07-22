GREENSBURG - Local businesses will soon be receiving grant funds from Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and the City of Greensburg.
In March, OCRA announced that the City of Greensburg was awarded a $250,000 grant through Indiana's new COVID-19 Response Program. The $250,000 grant will provide loans to local small business owners who are Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) or to retain LMI jobs.
The funds were processed through the Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation revolving loan program and will be distributed by the City of Greensburg this week.
In the first round of grant awards, 27 locally owned small businesses will receive funding.
"We're very happy to get these funds back out in the local economy, to help sustain small businesses and assist them in retaining their employees," said Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Director Bryan Robbins. "The businesses helped range from 1 to 2 years old, to 40-plus - proof that the pandemic is affecting everyone across the board. We're a community that likes to take care of one another, and this program funded by the OCRA grant allows yet another opportunity for us to do so. All of these businesses bring something to the community and add to our quality of life in some way; be it through the business itself, or through sponsorships, charities, etc. We're happy to be able to give them support when they need it."
"Our small businesses have taken a hard hit during the COVID-19 health crisis," said Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh. "The City of Greensburg was happy to partner with the EDC, OCRA, ARa to award these much-needed funds and assist those in our community. As with many cities and communities across the country, Greensburg will continue to work to find more ways to support our small business owners. I would also like to thank Daryl Tressler for his assistance during the grant fund award process, and for being a member of the committee."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.