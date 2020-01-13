GREENSBURG – Some solid rainfall may have caused problems for local residents this past weekend, but according to Decatur County Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Speer it wasn’t as bad as expected.
Still, Speer said he heard the area received between three to four-and-a-half inches of rain.
“We didn’t really have any reported damages,” Speer said. “We lucked out and didn’t have as much as rain as we thought.”
The local EMA released some information late Monday afternoon about more potential precipitation this week.
Citing the National Weather Service, the local EMA is reporting there is a chance of rain Wednesday followed by another chance of precipitation at the end of the week.
Rainfall did cause some concerns for the local animal shelter at the end of last week.
The animal shelter evacuated at around 3 p.m. Friday due to the potential threat of flooding. The Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter was expected to be closed until later this week; however, according to a post on their Facebook page, they will reopen Tuesday when they resume regular business hours.
Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen told the Daily News last week if the weather did clear up, there was a possibility of reopening Tuesday.
Local residents can visit GetPrepared.in.gov to learn more about how they can stay safe in various scenarios.
Additionally, through the Nixle program, Decatur County residents can receive updates and alerts from the emergency management agency, such as weather updates, road closures, and reports of accidents or other hazards by texting decaturco to 888777.
