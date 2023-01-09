GREENSBURG - As Daily News columnist Pat Smith recently reported, Decatur County has been home to several published authors. One of them is Melissa (Missy) Ryckman, 49, who was born in Greensburg and currently resides in Tennessee.
A 1991 graduate of Greensburg Community High School, Ryckman has penned two books ("Mother Trucker-Because It's Never Too Late" in 2021 and "Oh, It's Mother Trucker!" which is currently in production and scheduled for publication this spring). In addition, she's already working on her third book, "Well, Ain't That A Mother Trucker," which she hopes to release in the spring of 2024.
Ryckman said she has enjoyed writing her entire life and has wanted to write a book for as long as she can remember. When she started driving a truck in 2018 at the age of 45 she knew what her first novel was going to be about: her adventures in the trucking industry "as an old lady."
She said her inspiration and ideas come from this beautiful country, the landscapes, the seasons, the people she has met while on the road, and other drivers.
"I consider my novels autobiographical fiction," she explained. "Yes, they are based on my life and experiences on the road, but unlike my main character, Sandy, I went into this profession with a husband (now-ex-husband) and ended up single because of his absolute dislike of OTR life. But, by changing up the character, making her a single woman, channeling my inner disgust with the rut I was in before trucking, I was able to convey the most important part of my journey - finding who I was, even at 45, figuring out the male dominated industry and being able to write from my heart, and sharing a woman's point of view of how it is to live on the road while delivering goods along the way."
Ryckman described her future as being wide open and said she is committing herself to completing the Mother Trucker trilogy.
She is also working on a screenplay version of her first book and imagines Melissa McCarthy playing the character of Sandy, driving down the interstate, pulling the air horn and yelling "mother trucker!"
The trucker turned author said she has enjoyed surprising success online with trucking groups, podcasters, streamers and content creators.
"I've met so many people I would have never imagined meeting, both online and in person, because of my book," she said. "It's been an amazing year since my book debuted. Also, becoming an advocate and mentor for women in this industry was unexpected."
In relating one of her favorite memories stemming from the publication of her first book she talked about receiving an email from a girl from Greensburg who now lives in Colorado (Jenny Roach).
"She said she had a best friend who was about to go to trucking school. She was also in her 40s and she asked if I'd send her a signed copy of Mother Trucker along with an inspirational note, and said it was going to be a surprise for her friend's birthday," she said. "I felt so honored! I sent her a book and a personal note, and also gave her my number in case she needed anyone to talk to in the industry while she was training. Kris Garwood did connect with me, and we developed a friendship. She even went on to the same company as me. She will be celebrating one year with the company in February and will be going to the training department to get her certification to be a trainer. We were at the same truck stop in Atlanta and met by chance when she tagged me in a post, not knowing I was within 100 feet of her truck. That was an amazing meeting!"
She also shared a story about a lady who reached out to her via Facebook messenger to tell her she was on Amazon shopping for curtains and found Ryckman's book.
"She bought the book, messaged me, and told me of her story of being in the corporate world for decades working for the Social Security administration, if I remember correctly. She quit at age 54 and went to trucking school herself. We are still friends to this day. Experiences like these have been unbelievable," she said.
Ryckman's second book is based on her short-lived experience of being a certified CDL instructor and the students she trained. She said she hopes it's as well received as her first book.
"I self-published my novel with Author House Publishing Company," she said in closing. "I recommend doing your research on all companies. Talk about your vision and make sure you get all the perks and whistles you want. Once I have the trilogy complete I may start looking for an agent, but for now I'm happy with what I've accomplished as an independent writer."
You can buy Ryckman's books on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.
Kevin Green: kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
